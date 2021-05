The Prospect Heights Police and Fire Departments invite you to join them for an afternoon of golf and dinner with proceeds going towards sponsorship of community act ivies and other fundraising events. The outing will be held at Old Orchard Country Club of Thursday, June 10th. $100 per person admission fee covers 18 holes of golf, dinner, and two hours of open bar. Click below for a registration form or please contact Officer Tyler Farina (847-398-5511 or tfarina@prospect-heights.org) at the Prospect Heights Police Department for more information.