Rant time! Nobody wants to get their heart broken these days, and it's making people so evasive with their feelings. But there’s no reward without risk, and if you don’t tell that special someone how you feel, then you may miss out what could be a beautiful relationship. If you’re hoping to minimize that potential risk, there are certain signs your crush likes you back, and looking out for those signs can help you feel more confident approaching your crush. Even though there’s nothing wrong with confessing a potentially unrequited crush, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of knowing your affection is reciprocated before you make a move.