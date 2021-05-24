newsbreak-logo
Chicago, IL

Chicago Sports Team Brought Home a Championship This Weekend!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll forever remember where you were when you found out that the Chicago Steel captured the Clark Cup over the weekend. They knocked off the Fargo Force to win the USHL (minor league hockey) title over the weekend. This marks a two year run of dominance for the Steel, who had a killer 2019 season that was cut short due to COVID-19.

