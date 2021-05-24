newsbreak-logo
Man Can’t Stand the Fact That a Hospital Amputated the Wrong Leg

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospital in Austria is struggling to find answers after making a devastating mistake last week. An 82-year-old man was set to have his left leg removed, but the hospital jotted down the wrong information and out went his right leg instead. The hospital released a statement noting, “A disastrous combination of circumstances led to the patient’s right leg being amputated instead of his left.” They are now providing counseling for the man’s family, who will soon be greeting a leg-less man.

