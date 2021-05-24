Man Can’t Stand the Fact That a Hospital Amputated the Wrong Leg

A hospital in Austria amputated the wrong leg of a patient in a “tragic mistake” it blamed on human error. An 82-year-old patient who was suffering from a number of illnesses was admitted at the Freistadt Clinic in a town of the same name, near the Czech border. He was supposed to get his left leg amputated, in what would have been a regular procedure for the hospital. However, following what the hospital has called “a sequence of unfortunate circumstances”, the elderly patient’s right leg was removed instead. The Freistadt Clinic issued a statement on Thursday admitting to the incident...