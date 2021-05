The Majapahit empire is expanding. Gain the esteem of the islanders of Buru, and King Hayam Wuruk may appoint you to be his governor. Buru is a worker-placement game for 2 to 4 players (5 with the expansion), ages 12 and up, and takes about 60–75 minutes to play. It’s currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, with a pledge level of $59 for a copy of the core game, or $79 for the deluxe edition that also includes the Ambelau expansion. If your kid has some experience with worker-placement games and bidding games, they could probably pick up on the rules for this one.