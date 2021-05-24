newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

This Startup Provides Collateral-Free Loans To Indian Students Studying Abroad

By Debarghya Sil
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Studying abroad is still one of the dreams that Indians hold close to their hearts. Sending their children overseas, to get a better education and later get placed with a hefty package, way above what he/she would’ve earned in India, is still a picture that brings tears of joy to both parents as well as the child. India is the second-largest source of international students after China. As per UNESCO, in 2018, of the 5 million international students, 750,000 were from India. From 2000 to 2016, Indians going abroad to study has gone up by 22 per cent.

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#International Students#Online Students#Financial Education#Financial Technology#Entrepreneur Media#Indians#Unesco#Leap Scholar#Fintech#Iit Kharagpur#Capital Float#Incred#Sequoia Capital India#Jungle Ventures#Idp#Entrepreneur India#Ischoolconnect Inc#Collateral Free Loans#Students Loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Place
Sydney
Country
China
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Businesstechstartups.com

Indian fintech startup Paytm to raise $3 billion in an IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) season is here. This week, two payment fintechs made their debuts on both the NASDAQ and NYSE. Boston payments startup Flywire raised $250 million. Paymentus stock also surged nearly 40% in its IPO debut. Now, Indian fintech startup Paytm is the latest in the series...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Indian logistics SaaS startup FarEye raises $100 million

The Noida-headquartered startup has raised $100 million in its Series E round, which was co-led by high-profile backers TCV and Dragoneer Investment Group. Existing investors Eight Roads Ventures, Fundamentum, Honeywell also participated in the round, which takes the seven-and-a-half-year-old startup’s to-date raise to about $153 million. FarEye helps companies orchestrate,...
Businessindicanews.com

Indian-American cardiologist invests in Mumbai-based EV charging startup

INDICA NEWS BUREAU- An eminent Indian-American cardiologist and philanthropist, has raised more than $15mn in Series A funding for a Mumbai-based electric vehicle charging solutions company, Magenta EV Solutions. Besides being a cardiologist, Dr. Kiran Patel is a billionaire and a serial entrepreneur. “My wife and I have always believed...
IndiaForeign Policy

The Power of Indians Abroad

As the latest wave of COVID-19 crashes over India, the country’s large diaspora has been frantically trying to help its homeland. It is doing so both directly, through financial and material support, and indirectly, by lobbying U.S. businesses and Washington to do more. In turn, businesses and the U.S. government have mobilized rapidly to send oxygen concentrators, medical supplies, ventilators, and personal protective equipment to India.
EducationBirmingham Star

upGrad launches Study Abroad Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With its commitment to deliver quality transnational education, upGrad, South Asia's largest higher edtech, in a most recent move, announces 'Study Abroad' program, to enable learners experience on-campus learning with renowned international universities. The idea of this initiative draws back from a recent...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Find My MBA Student Loan

International students attending MBA schools in the USA and Canada have to overcome many challenges – cultural differences, financial problems, and maybe even the pressure of schoolwork before completing their degree. Financing doesn’t need to be one of these. We can help you find the best student loan products available.
RetailPosted by
AFP

HSBC to exit US retail banking sector

HSBC announced Wednesday that it is exiting the retail and small business banking market in the United States, in line with its strategy to refocus on corporate and investment banking in Asia. The London-headquartered, Asia-focused giant intends to "focus on the banking and wealth management needs of globally connected affluent and high net worth clients," it said in a statement. Of its 148 US branches, 90 are to be sold, including to Citizens Bank and Cathay General Bancorp. The bank plans to turn about 20 locations into international centers dedicated to high net worth individuals, and gradually wind down the remaining 35-40 branches.
Retailthewestonforum.com

▷ FreedomPay and JP Morgan are expanding cooperation to support …

Philadelphia and London, January. The leading European online transaction acquirer, JP Morgan, chooses FreedomPay to expand the range of existing cards – thus enabling in-store payments for the first time. FreedomPay, which Next-level trade (TM)The preferred platform for thousands of merchants around the world announced that it has expanded its...
Marketsinvesting.com

BNP hires BofA's Chiah to run single stock flow trading - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Duncan Chiah, a senior trader at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in London, is joining BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY) to lead their single stock flow trading business, according to a source familiar with the matter. Chiah, most recently an equity derivatives trader at BofA, declined to comment on the...
Economyinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing says lender focused on overhaul

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski. "Our main focus is and remains the successful execution of our transformation by 2022," Sewing said.
Economythemoneycloud.com

Bank of America deploys Erica to assist with commercial banking, wealth management

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/corp-bank/bank-of-america-deploys-erica-to-assist-with-commercial-banking-wealth-management/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/canstockphoto58813463-scaled.jpg?#. Bank of America has begun using its virtual assistant, Erica, to support employees in commercial banking and wealth investment, the head of Erica revealed to Bank Automation News on Wednesday. Erica was originally developed in June 2018 as an assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for its Bank...
ChinaThe Jewish Press

How Dangerous Is China? An Interview with China Expert Gordon Chang

To many Americans, China is an exotic place, rich in history, and filled with industrious workers. Although China is run by a communist regime, many – perhaps most – Americans regard as perfectly harmless. Over the last decade or so, however, several experts have been warning that this attitude is...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

ISA, MNRE & World Bank Conducts Workshop for ‘OSOWOG’

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of India, and the World Bank organized a two-day strategic initiation workshop on ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ (OSOWOG). All the implementation partners came together and presented their roadmap for OSOWOG in that workshop which has set up the first milestone of the 13-month study by the Electricité de France (EDF)-led consortium.
Marketscryptonewsz.com

Crypto Assets Conference 2021A | Frankfurt School of Finance and Management

On May 31 till June 2, 2021, the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center is organizing the Crypto Assets Conference (CAC) for the fifth time. Blockchain technology was born through the invention of Bitcoin and has since then created hundreds of digital assets and spurred the development of business models building on decentralized networks. Together with executives, founders, investors, and representatives from public authorities the conference cover both the public blockchain (crypto assets) and the enterprise blockchain domain (DLT). The CAC makes the audience familiar with the current trends in DLT, blockchain, and crypto-assets.
Collegescroatiaweek.com

Faculty of Croatian Studies in Zagreb accepting enrolments from Croats abroad

The Faculty of Croatian Studies at the University of Zagreb is accepting enrolments from a certain quota of Croats outside the Republic of Croatia. Two years ago, the Faculty of Croatian Studies started the study of Demography and Croatian Emigration, and it is one of the programs available. Other study programs offered include Communication Studies, Croatology (Croatian Culture), Educational Sciences, History, Philosophy and Culturology, Psychology, Sociology.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Funds Invest in the Netflix of Russia

A consortium of investors, including the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), VTB Capital, Invest AG, Millhouse, sovereign funds of the Middle East such as Mubadala Investment Company, Baring Vostok and Flashpoint announced the completion of a funding round totaling US$ 250 million in IVI, Russia’s leading online video streaming service. IVI currently has the largest catalog of video content (films, TV series, etc.) in Russia and accounts for more than 30% of the Russian online video streaming market. The investment by RDIF and partners is aimed at further expanding the content offer and producing IVI’s own content as well as developing the Company’s advanced technology platform and marketing.
Collegesathens.edu

Study Abroad Opportunities Return in 2022

After a temporary hiatus due to COVID-19, Athens State University will be offering students the opportunity to study abroad again in 2022. Students will have the ability to travel to London to study history and biology in May 2022 or Rabat, Morocco to study Psychology and Culture & Global Issues in Education in June 2022.