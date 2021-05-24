This Startup Provides Collateral-Free Loans To Indian Students Studying Abroad

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Studying abroad is still one of the dreams that Indians hold close to their hearts. Sending their children overseas, to get a better education and later get placed with a hefty package, way above what he/she would’ve earned in India, is still a picture that brings tears of joy to both parents as well as the child. India is the second-largest source of international students after China. As per UNESCO, in 2018, of the 5 million international students, 750,000 were from India. From 2000 to 2016, Indians going abroad to study has gone up by 22 per cent.