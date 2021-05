Belize is on everyone’s radar these days, and it’s no surprise that the country has become such a desired destination. It offers all the benefits of the Caribbean, with a gleaming coastline and endless ways to immerse culturally, with the adventurous activities and wildlife for which Central America is known. Add the facts that English is the national language and that it’s a quick flight from the US, and Belize becomes the perfect tropical getaway. That’s especially true in a mid/post-COVID world, where outdoor-focused travel reigns supreme.