FTX Crypto Cup 1: Giri leads as Carlsen struggles

The first Carlsen-Nakamura match since the epic final of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour is on the cards after both players reached the New in Chess Classic semi-finals. Magnus said he “tried to play a lot more aggressively” as one fine positional win was enough to defeat Teimour Radjabov, while Hikaru not only survived a stunning attack by Liem Quang Le but went on to win that vital game. The final is far from set in stone, however, since Hikaru plays Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, who was in superb form as he beat Alireza Firouzja, while Magnus faces Levon Aronian, who knocked out Tour leader Wesley So.