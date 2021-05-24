newsbreak-logo
FTX Crypto Cup 1: Giri leads as Carlsen struggles

By Colin McGourty
chess24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnish Giri is the sole leader on 4/5 after Day 1 of the FTX Crypto Cup, the strongest online chess event ever played. World Champion Magnus Carlsen ended on a respectable 50% but described his play as “awful” after he lost to MVL, nearly lost to Mamedyarov, squandered a winning position against World Championship Challenger Nepomniachtchi and failed to put pressure on tournament underdog Pichot. Hikaru Nakamura made three instant draws but beat Mamedyarov and Nepo to join MVL and So in 2nd place, while Levon Aronian fought on despite a power cut.

