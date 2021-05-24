4 individual matchups to watch during Panthers OTAs in 2021

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sam Darnold. Which individual battles will be worth keeping a close eye on when the Carolina Panthers take the field for OTAs this week?. The lull following the 2021 NFL Draft is now over and attentions can now fully turn to prepare for the new season. The Carolina Panthers take the field for OTAs this week over a four-day period in two separate sessions, which will be the first time this new-look roster all comes together in pursuit of the same goal when competitive action gets underway.