NFL

Why young Panthers need offseason work with Sam Darnold

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While some teams are pulling back on offseason workouts, coach Matt Rhule says they hold added importance for the Carolina Panthers. It's because the Panthers had the sixth-youngest roster in the league, behind the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts, at the time Rhule made the comment. They fell to ninth over the weekend after some bottom-of-the-roster moves around the league, but will likely be among the youngest once rosters are finalized after training camp.

