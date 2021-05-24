newsbreak-logo
Premier League

(Image) Premier League table from March shows how good Liverpool have been since

By Wash N'Gog
empireofthekop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have managed to finish third in the Premier League, after enduring their most difficult term under Jurgen Klopp. A series of injuries to crucial players – including and not limited to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson – plagued the term, but the Reds showed character in the latter stages of the season.

