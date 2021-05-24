newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Nvidia could stop supporting older Kepler GPUs, even if you can’t buy a new card

PCGamesN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t been able to grab yourself one of the current best graphics cards because of inflated prices caused by the current silicon shortage, there’s potentially some bad news if you’re rocking a card with Nvidia’s older Kepler GPU architecture, first launched back in 2012. A report from Techpowerup states that Nvidia plans to remove support for Kepler-based models in the future R470 series of drivers, leaving Maxwell as the oldest supported architecture.

www.pcgamesn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Gpu#Graphics Cards#Steam Hardware#Gtx#Upcoming Pc Games#Fps#Kepler Based Models#Techpowerup States#Game Ready Drivers#Inflated Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
AMD
Related
Softwareslashdot.org

Nvidia is Nerfing New RTX 3080 and 3070 Cards for Ethereum Cryptocurrency Mining

"Nerfing" in this context is some shit the writer made up though a pre-internet use of the term refers to impacts in auto racing hence the term "nerf bar". The use of the term in a computer context is to put it politely, fucking stupid. "Neutering" would be the natural term but that's now involved with gender issues while "crippled" is now ableist (fuck that, I'm a cripple and don't need neo-Victorian maudlin euphemism to make me feel better about being crippled because I don't cultivate weakness).
ComputersNeowin

Nvidia is halving the hash rate on more of its GeForce GPUs

Earlier this year, Nvidia announced that upon launch, the GeForce RTX 3060 desktop GPU would feature a lower mining hash rate in an attempt to make GPUs less appealing to cryptocurrency miners and thus more widely available to gamers. Now, it's bringing the same hash rate limiter to the rest of the RTX 30 series graphics cards - the RTX 3080, 3070, and 3060 Ti.
Video Gamesplayer.one

No Man's Sky: New Update with Nvidia DLSS Support Coming Soon

It seems that good things keep on coming to No Man’s Sky as developer Hello Games recently announced an upcoming update with support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology. The update in question will allow players to enable DLSS in the game’s original mode, as well as in VR mode. What is...
Computerseteknix.com

Nvidia Confirms the Launch of its RTX 30XX Lite Hash Rate GPUs

Last month Nvidia first confirmed that it would be refreshing its 30XX line-up of graphics cards to implement a better level of anti-mining protections. And by ‘better level’, what we really mean is they were undoing their own mistake when they released beta drivers that unblocked it on the 3060. – Well, it seems that Nvidia has clearly chosen to move very quickly on this as following a report via Videocardz, they have now officially announced the launch of these newly revised designs. With, it should be noted, a pretty notable surprise.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA DLSS support roles out to nine new games

NVIDIA has this week announced that DLSS including support for Virtual Reality titles for the first time. GeForce RTX users can now boost performance with NVIDIA DLSS in 50 games, with more integrations rolling out every month. DLSS offers AI powered effects using the RTX Tensor Cores and a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for games, says NVIDIA. “DLSS delivers the performance headroom to maximize quality settings and increase output resolution”.
Softwareu.today

Nvidia Limits Ethereum Mining on Three New GPUs

Nvidia has deliberately capped the mining capabilities of three new graphics cards (RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3060 Ti), labeling them as "Lite Hash Rate," according to a May 18 announcement made by Matt Wuebbling, head of global GeForce marketing at the company. By reducing their hash power by...
Computersreviewgeek.com

NVIDIA’s New “LHR” Label Will Help Divide Its Gaming and Cryptomining GPUs

Cryptomining has dramatically increased the demand for GPUs, leading to global graphics card shortages and outrageous price hikes. But NVIDIA is trying to cool the situation by selling separate GPUs for gamers and cryptominers. Now, the company says that newly released RTX GPUs will feature an LHR label, meaning that they have a “Lite Hash Rate” and aren’t useful to cryptominers.
Softwarebeincrypto.com

Nvidia GPUs Getting Hash Rate Nerfs to Prevent Use in Crypto Mining

Nvidia will begin to throttle back the capabilities of new RTX 3080 and 3070 cards to prevent them from being used to mine cryptocurrency. The company wants the graphics cards to be available for the gamers they are intended for. Popular computer graphics card maker Nvidia is taking steps to...
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

The rest of Nvidia's RTX 30 GPUs are getting an anti-cryptomining refresh

LHR versions of the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 are coming. As the great graphics card shortage continues, Nvidia have announced new steps to try and get more GPUs into the hands of gamers. Following on from their decision to reduce the hash rate of the RTX 3060 in February, Nvidia will now be doing the same with all newly manufactured RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 cards to make them less desirable for crytpocurrency miners.
Video GamesPosted by
Hackernoon

The Shortage of AMD and Nvidia GPUs Causes Gamers Grief

The latest-gen gaming hardware promised to make a real difference in the gaming and technological world. This new generation of gaming included the latest PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, the Nvidia RTX 30-series lineup, and the AMD RDNA2 series of GPUs. Even though it has been around six months since their release, most consumers still haven't gotten a chance to upgrade their systems/setups for many reasons, including limited stock availability. Especially in the PC GPU market, prices of GPUs skyrocketed just after their releases, and currently, you can hardly get your hands on one of these latest-gen GPUs. Finding one latest-gen GPU for their launch prices or at least for reasonable prices is impossible, and finding stock of them is similarly hard. So what might be really causing this massive worldwide GPU shortage?