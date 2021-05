As graduation weekend just wrapped up at Syracuse University, Education Officials are already beginning to assess what support students will need going forward. They’ll be talking about what the past year has been like navigating education during a virtual presentation on May 25th called The Big Shift: Special Education and Mental Health in 2021. Christy Ashby is an Associate Professor and the Director of the Center on Disability and Inclusion. She says students didn’t experience a typical 18 months and will now need support with their social, emotional needs.