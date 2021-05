MSI Hold an event in private and have two tranches connected GeForce RTX 3080 Ti y GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GPUs will be officially announced later this month (May 31). Unfortunately, it does not provide any new information, it basically continues to confirm the leaks that we already have, like that The RTX 3080 Ti will have half of its older sister’s memoryThat is, 12 GB GDDR6, while The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will house 8GB of GDDR6 memory, Which is 2GB less than the 10GB GeForce RTX 3080.