REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As the high pressure ridge that’s kept us dry and warm over the past several days now continues to move off towards the east coast, our downstate area weather will change on this final full week of May 2021. We’ll have more sunshine and clouds mixed together today, but we will stay dry on this Monday. However, as the upper level ridging also shifts off to our east, a more active weather pattern will kick in by tomorrow night, with several rounds of rain and thunderstorm chances running on-and-off over the 72 hour period from Wednesday through Friday. It will all be due to the approaching frontal boundary that moves into Illinois and stalls out for a few days and nights until the weekend, which by the way, looks to be dry and cooler. Stay tuned for updates and, as always, monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.