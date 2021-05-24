newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Donors are cutting food aid for refugees in Rwanda. That’s devastating for people unable to work.

By Erika Frydenlund
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR, or United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and World Food Programme recently announced 60 percent cuts to food assistance for refugees in Rwanda. Funding shortages resulting from decades-long refugee hosting, compounded by covid-19 demands, have left the government of Rwanda and humanitarian agencies no choice but to prioritize who will continue to receive assistance.

www.washingtonpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Aid#Food Shortages#Charity#Aid Workers#Humanitarian Assistance#First Aid#U N#Unhcr#World Food Programme#Syrians#Afghans#Rwandese#Americans#Old Dominion University#Storymodeler#Tmc#Office Of Naval Research#Global Humanitarian Aid#Refugee Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesThe Daily Star

Donors pledge $340 mln for Rohingya crisis: UN refugee agency

An appeal for nearly $1 billion to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is more than a third funded, the head of the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday. Filippo Grandi told a UN briefing in Geneva that donors had so far pledged $340 million for the 2021 programme, meaning it is currently 36% funded, he said.
WorldVoice of America

Misinformation Clouds Uganda's Effort to Vaccinate Refugees

YUMBE, NORTHERN UGANDA - Uganda, which hosts nearly 1.5 million refugees and asylum-seekers, began coronavirus vaccinations this week in the camps and settlements. But vaccine hesitancy among refugees poses a challenge. Ugandan authorities have received 964,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine and inoculated 453,000 people as of May 16. Now, the...
Africanybooks.com

The Roots of Rwanda’s Genocide

Helen Epstein is Visiting Professor of Human Rights and Global Public Health at Bard. She is the author of Another Fine Mess: America, Uganda, and the War on Terror and The Invisible Cure: Why We Are Losing the Fight Against AIDS in Africa. (June 2021) Claude Gatebuke is a survivor...
CharitiesVoice of America

WFP Scales Up Food Aid in Yemen’s Famine Hotspots

GENEVA - The U.N. World Food Program says it is scaling up assistance for millions of people on the verge of famine in parts of Yemen. More than 24 million people or 80 percent of Yemen’s population need humanitarian assistance. The World Food Program is already supporting nearly 13 million people with emergency food aid.
Charitiessandiegouniontribune.com

WFP boosts assistance in Lebanon as economic crisis deepens

The World Food Program said on Wednesday it is tripling its assistance to Lebanon, offering cash assistance to nearly 300,000 people amid an unparalleled financial and economic crisis. Lebanon’s national currency has lost nearly 85% of its dollar value since late 2019, sending prices of basic goods soaring in a...
AfricaVoice of America

UN Aid Chief: Ethiopia's Tigray at 'Serious Risk' of Famine

NEW YORK - The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that there is a serious risk of famine in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region if humanitarian assistance is not immediately scaled up. "It is clear that people living in the Tigray region are now facing significantly heightened food insecurity as a result...
Public HealthSeattle Times

UN official: Conflicts make controlling COVID more difficult

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Despite last year’s U.N. call for global cease-fires to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, many conflicts never stopped including in Syria, Yemen and Congo and new ones erupted making it more difficult to control the spread of the virus and care for infected people in many countries, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Tuesday.
AdvocacyWorld Bank Blogs

How can the World Bank improve its support to people internally displaced by conflict?

Children and tents along the runway and livestock running across it: that was what passengers first saw when flying into Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, during the 2013-2017 period. At its peak, as many as 100,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) were living in scrapped planes and squalid conditions in M’poko International Airport, where they had sought refuge from fighting. They couldn’t go home to their old neighborhoods where they would have fallen preys to armed groups. They couldn’t move elsewhere without losing access to water, electricity, and aid. They were stuck. They had to live with no prospects, for years, in scrapped planes.
AdvocacyWBAL Radio

The Latest: Norway increases aid to Gaza after 'devastation'

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken following the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Abbas’ office says the two discussed the latest developments in the call on Friday evening. The Palestinian leader urged the...
Societyrescue.org

Crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Unprecedented hunger

The Democratic Republic of Congo is now in its fourth decade of a major humanitarian crisis due to widespread violence. While aid has been provided, conflict persists and the emergency becomes more dire. On top of this continued violence, Congo is now battling the spread of COVID-19 and the fallout from a recent Ebola outbreak and the May 22 eruption of Mt. Nyiragongo.
AfricaYubaNet

DR Congo tops list of world’s most neglected displacement crises

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the world’s most neglected displacement crisis according to the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) annual list, due to overwhelming needs and an acute lack of funding, as well as media and diplomatic inattention. “DR Congo is one of the worst humanitarian crises of...
Worldcroakey.org

Budget 2021: Reaction to foreign aid, refugees, asylum seekers and migrants

Croakey readers can download the Department of Health Budget Briefing Pack here. This post wraps reaction to the Federal Budget on foreign aid, refugees, asylum seekers and migrants from experts and stakeholder groups, including the Refugee Council of Australia, Oxfam, AMES Australia, the Australian Global Health Alliance and Pacific Friends of Global Health. It also includes reaction via Twitter.
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

UN appeals for $95 million for urgent Gaza aid and repairs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations launched an emergency appeal Thursday for $95 million for Gaza for the next three months to meet immediate humanitarian needs and repairs to key facilities. That includes hospitals, schools, water and sewage facilities and other infrastructure destroyed or damaged during the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers.
AgriculturePosted by
Forbes

Why The People’s Coalition On Food Sovereignty Is Organizing For The Right To Food

Sylvia Mallari is the Global Co-Chairperson of the People’s Coalition on Food Sovereignty, a growing network of grassroots food producers from dozens of countries. The coalition believes in the Right To Food and organizes small farmers, agricultural workers, Indigenous Peoples, herders, pastoralists, fisherfolks, the urban poor, women, Dalits, and youth to resist agricultural policies that extract wealth and resources from their communities. The Coalition essentially is building an agenda and voice for the folks at the heart of the global food system, i.e., the millions who are typically left out of the conversations and decision making. The coalition is one among hundreds of organizations that have opposed the co-optation of the United Nations Food Systems Summit by the World Economic Forum, multinational corporations and philanthropic foundations.
Military985theriver.com

Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers detain hundreds in Tigray

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers forcibly detained more than 500 young men and women from four camps for displaced people in the town of Shire in the northern region of Tigray on Monday night, three aid workers and a doctor told Reuters. The soldiers arrived at around...