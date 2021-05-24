Dying Light Platinum Edition Leaked, Includes Dozens of Skins and DLCs

Looks like Square Enix is a soul guy. A souls-like kind of guy that is!. With E3 2021 around the corner, there’s bound to be a few surprises that get spoiled long before the fancy trailer for them drops and it looks like a new Final Fantasy-based action RPG similar to Nioh and Dark Souls is one of them. Here’s the kicker according to reports and sources picked up by Fanbyte: The game–titled Final Fantasy Origin–is being developed by Hellblade studio Team Ninja (Darryn’s note to Darryn: You confused Ninja Theory for Team Ninja you absolute dingus) and members of Dissidia NT team, and is is said to be a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive with a PC release coming at a later date.