Dying Light Platinum Edition Leaked, Includes Dozens of Skins and DLCs

By Ali Haider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Dying Light 2 is not out for a while, the developers are releasing a new Platinum edition for the first game that comes with a lot of DLCs. Just like Tomb Raider received a trilogy bundle earlier this year, Techland is bringing a definitive edition of the first game that will come with almost all of the post-launch DLC including skins and weapon packs. This edition was leaked earlier through the Microsoft Store, however, this might be one of the announcements that were planned for May 27.

