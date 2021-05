WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — If anyone is interested in continuing (or beginning) research of their family roots, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society is sponsoring its popular “One-on-One” event. The event covers 2-weeks of appointments (May 10-14 and May 17-21), which can be made by calling 815-432-3730 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; or by sending an email to iroqgene@gmail.com.