The vague silhouette will come to life on June 2. Toyota is all set to expand its portfolio in the United States with the addition of a new mysterious model. Well, perhaps it's not that difficult to crack the code since we're getting the impression this will be a crossover. Corroborated with the fact the Corolla Cross was recently spied testing on US soil, it seems highly plausible this will be the model we are going to see next week.