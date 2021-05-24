2021 Renault Captur Updated With New Trims, Features

Deliveries for Captur SE Limited have already commenced while deliveries for the top-spec RS Line trim will begin from August across Europe and UK. Renault may have scaled-down its product lineup in India but it still has a sizable consumer base in international markets, especially in Europe. The French carmaker has seen a revival of sorts since the launch of its new subcompact UV in the form of Kiger but in the past year, the company has had to discontinue a couple of models such as Lodgy and Captur from its India portfolio.