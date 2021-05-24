newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Renault Captur Updated With New Trims, Features

By Arun Prakash
rushlane.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeliveries for Captur SE Limited have already commenced while deliveries for the top-spec RS Line trim will begin from August across Europe and UK. Renault may have scaled-down its product lineup in India but it still has a sizable consumer base in international markets, especially in Europe. The French carmaker has seen a revival of sorts since the launch of its new subcompact UV in the form of Kiger but in the past year, the company has had to discontinue a couple of models such as Lodgy and Captur from its India portfolio.

www.rushlane.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Auto#Rear End#Special Features#Apple Carplay#Automatic Updates#Captur Se Limited#French#European#Rs Line Trim Styling#Tce#Megane#Formula#Apple Carplay#Se Limited Styling#Uk Renault#Styling Features#Standard Features#Sporty Styling Updates#Dual Tone Colour Options#18 Inch Alloys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Renault
Country
India
News Break
Cars
News Break
Google
Related
Carsmotor1.com

Renault grows Captur range with new SE Limited and R.S. Line models

Renault has expanded its Captur compact SUV offering with a new mid-range SE Limited model and a high-end R.S. Line trim. Priced from £20,300 and £23,800 respectively, the newcomers are intended to broaden the already-popular crossover’s appeal. The SE Limited is designed to bridge the gap between the entry-level Play...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Renault Captur gets performance-inspired RS Line option for 2021

Renault has expanded its performance-inspired RS Line model range with a new edition of the Captur crossover. Arriving alongside a new SE Limited trim option, the Captur RS Line takes styling cues from Renault's full-fat performance models - namely a "Formula 1-style" contrasting front splitter, a honeycomb-pattern grille and a prominent grey rear diffuser. It joins similarly conceived versions of the Clio and Mégane hatchbacks, and will be sold alongside an RS Line variant of the new-to-Europe Arkana crossover later this year.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Renault Adds Three New Hybrid Models to E-Tech Range

After the Clio E-Tech Hybrid, Captur and Megane Estate E-Tech Plug-in Hybrid, Renault is extending its hybrid range with the arrival of three new vehicles equipped with its technology, a press release from the company stated. The introduction of 12V micro-hybridization on Arkana and Captur completes the engine range, offering levels of electrification to meet many needs.
Carsjust-auto.com

Renault future model plans for the 2020s

Over the coming weeks, future model plans for Alpine, Dacia-Lada, Mitsubishi, Infiniti, Venucia and Nissan will be examined as part of a deep dive into what's coming later in the 2020s for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. First though, this new just-auto.com series commences with a look at Renault and Renault-Samsung's passenger vehicles.
Carsraillynews.com

Renault Clio 4 transfers flag to New Clio and New Clio Hybrid

Oyak Renault completed the production of the fourth generation of the Clio model, which it started production in 2011. Oyak Renault will continue its Clio series with the New Clio, which started production in 2019, and the New Clio Hybrid, which started in 2020. Turkey's largest integrated automobile factory, Oyak...
Carscarglancer.com

Toyota Prius Nightshade Special Edition Unveiled, Smart and Bold

The 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Special Edition brings unique blackout details, FWD or AWD-e powertrain, three exterior color choices. The car is the 1st hybrid and 11th model joining the Nightshade family. The newcomer features a black-out exterior. The trim includes black accents: headlights, mirror caps, door handles, a rear...
Businessinvesting.com

With electrification, Nissan's Gupta sees new spark for Renault tie-up

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor Co will standardise and share electric-vehicle components with alliance partner Renault SA (OTC:RNLSY), the Japanese automaker's chief operating officer (COO) said, describing electrification as the partnership's new lynchpin. The Franco-Japanese alliance, which also includes junior member Mitsubishi Motors (OTC:MMTOF) Corp, was strained in the...
Carstflcar.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Drops Its Base Trim And Engine And Picks Up New Brighter Colors: News

Changes to the 2022 Chevy Blazer slim the range down to two engines. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine was originally available with the revived Chevy Blazer, but it seems that’s no longer the case. The company released an official update presentation deck, which excludes the base L trim and its engine from the lineup. That means the new base option is the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, which will inevitably raise the model’s baseline price. However, the rather spartan L models usually have a low take rate, and the 193 horsepower engine’s omission likely won’t send too many prospective buyers elsewhere.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Dresses Up E-Tron S Line SUV With New Black Edition Trim

Audi’s E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT electric sedans may be getting a lot of the limelight as of late, but Audi does offer another EV – the E-Tron SUV. It’s available in the regular boxy flavor or the sportier E-Tron Sportback trim, though both are getting a modest visual makeover with a new Black Edition pack for the S Line E-Tron models. According to the company, pre-sales have started in Germany and in other European markets.
Carsmotor1.com

Toyota UK adds plug-in hybrid power to entry-level RAV4 Design

Toyota has expanded its RAV4 Plug-In range with the addition of a new, entry-level Design model, which costs just under £46,500. The newcomer slots in just beneath the existing Dynamic and Dynamic Premium models to create a three-tier plug-in hybrid range. But although the new variant might be the cheapest...
Buying CarsAutoExpress

New Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi iMT 2021 review

This entry-level Kia Ceed diesel is great value, with lots of kit, an efficient engine and a practical interior. It’s also good to drive, comfortable, and the engine is punchy, although the Kia can’t match the Ford Focus for fun, or the Skoda Octavia for practicality. It’s still a decent family car, though, and does everything you need at an affordable price – if you can get over the slightly dull image.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
SlashGear

Mercedes takes a new approach with 2022 C-Class trims

Mercedes is trying to make buying a new 2022 C-Class a little easier, splitting the upcoming luxury sedan into a trio of trim lines to leave the decision process simpler. Headed to the US in the first half of 2022, the new C-Class – which was revealed earlier this year – will come in three main trims: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition: For the Eco-Friendly Sith Lord

Not one to miss out on the blacked-out special-edition trend, the 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition becomes the 11th Toyota model to infiltrate the market in dark guise. It is the first hybrid model in the Toyota lineup to get the bold Nightshade styling treatment, too. The Nightshade appearance package...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition Shows That Black Is the New Green

It was only a matter of time before the Toyota Prius joined the ranks of its stablemates by taking on the “murdered out” look. For the 2022 model year, Toyota has given the Prius a blacked-out treatment by debuting a new “Nightshade Edition.” And while the Prius has always been known for being a “green car,” this year, it’s showing us that black is the new green.
Carsaftermarketnews.com

ZF Aftermarket Updates Portal To Offer New Features

ZF Aftermarket has revised its aftermarket portal and added numerous new functions. The website aftermarket.zf.com is used to connect all market participants from automotive workshops to distributors and ZF’s own service network. In their personal login area, users can access numerous technical information and other relevant services. All market participants...
Computershackernoon.com

FoalTS v2 Features: An Updated Session System

This article presents the improvements to the session system in FoalTS version 2. It is probably the main new feature of this version. The old session components have been redesigned so as to serve three purposes:. be easy to use with very little code,. support a large variety of applications...
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple greatly expanding accessibility services & features in new updates

Apple has announced a major new accessibility initiative, including software updates that add new features for people with disabilities and a new service that connects customers with sign language interpreters. The new software features, which will be released in updates later in 2021, are specifically designed to aid accessibility for...