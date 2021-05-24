Analysis: How the Mobile World Congress hopes to reboot conferences post COVID

It was March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization first characterized the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a pandemic. Flying past the one-year mark, the state of things don’t look quite as different as one might have hoped. Around the world, entire corporate teams continue to operate from the safety of their living rooms. Communities with high case counts are still committed to keeping their distance. And, though the rollout of the vaccine makes us hopeful for this time next year, we’re still in the thick of COVID-19 management.