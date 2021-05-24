newsbreak-logo
Evansville, IN

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is Now Accepting Applications for Summer Program

By Bobby G.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
If you're looking for somewhere for your kiddo to go this summer, something to do, let me point you in the direction of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville. The club's summer program is starting soon and they are taking applications now. Shanna Groeninger, the Boys & Girls Club's Resource Development Director, came on the MY Morning Show for her monthly interview, and that's when she gave us the low down on their summer program.

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

