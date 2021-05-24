Man City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero’s next club…and possibly another huge transfer bombshell
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has basically confirmed the recent transfer news that has been doing the rounds regarding Sergio Aguero’s next club. The Argentina international played his final Premier League game yesterday, scoring twice in an emphatic 5-0 win over Everton before lifting his fifth Premier League title to round off a sensational career in English football.www.caughtoffside.com