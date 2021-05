A Wellsburg man facing years in prison was sentenced to 30 days in jail after making a plea deal on Monday. According to court records, 48-year-old Jason Lynn Bakker was convicted of simple assault. He was first arrested in September of 2019 and accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12. He was arrested again in December of 2019 and accused of abusing a different girl under the age of 16.