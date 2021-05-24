newsbreak-logo
Inside the new New Orleans museum telling the stories of Southern Jews

By Gabby Deutch
jewishinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jewish immigrants first arrived in the U.S. from Europe, their first stop was Ellis Island — or at least that’s how the narrative goes. But for many, their first sighting of American shores was Galveston, Tex., a port city that welcomed thousands of Jewish immigrants who would settle across the American South. In cities and towns from Dallas to Vicksburg, Miss., to Charleston, S.C., Jews created community and became part of the fabric of this complicated region.

