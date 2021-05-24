Snacking and stress: Better choices for better cognitive performance
Consumers transformed many of their eating habits in 2020: We stockpiled more, we cooked more and we certainly snacked more. In fact, the 2020 Global Consumer Snacking Trends Study from Mondelez and The Harris Poll found that 88% of adults snacked more or the same as before the pandemic, with more than 66% citing the activity as "one of the few sources of reward and satisfaction in my day," and an additional 70% finding snacks to be as key to their mental and emotional wellbeing as their physical wellbeing.www.fooddive.com