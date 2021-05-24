Snacking and stress: Better choices for better cognitive performance

Stress can play havoc on your health if not dealt with properly. However, a healthy lifestyle can reduce your stress and restore the equilibrium of your body. While most people are too busy to look after their mental health and manage their everyday stress, they don’t realize the importance of doing it until it’s late. Every one of us experiences stress. We face it in all aspects of our life, and in itself, it isn’t always that bad because we can use it for our benefit to reboot. Stress can be a great motivator to work under pressure, and life wouldn’t be the same without it. But anything, if experienced at an overwhelming level, can harm us instead of doing good.