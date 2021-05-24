Spring cleaning labels
The consumer interest in clean-label options for food and beverages continues to accelerate in 2021 with the perception of clean labels now being linked to emotional and physical wellness. The introduction of more organic products within bakery, snack, beverage, plant-based, nutrition and alcoholic RTD beverage segments has increased in parallel with the clean label trend. Covid-19 has fueled this stronger consumer interest in food and beverage clean labels, and the evolution of their expectations to include even greater transparency. With the term clean label or pantry friendly having diverse meanings to different consumers, manufacturers are reformulating products and updating label strategies to meet these expectations.www.fooddive.com