Spring cleaning labels

Photo courtesy of Penzy.com, purveyor of fine herbs and spices. This is, hands down, the best chocolate cake you’ll ever sink your teeth into. Zucchini is one of my favorite summer vegetables—for stir fries, quiche, omelets, and a Moroccan-flavored vegetable stew. I like it sliced thin on my salads or grilled for a side dish. Make up a colorful fresh vegetable platter and add a few dips to take along for a potluck. But, right now, I’m making cake because I need to use up the grated frozen zucchini I have in my freezer. If you are not already a fan of zucchini desserts, you will be after trying these recipes.