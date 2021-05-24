newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Spring cleaning labels

By Flavor Producers
fooddive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe consumer interest in clean-label options for food and beverages continues to accelerate in 2021 with the perception of clean labels now being linked to emotional and physical wellness. The introduction of more organic products within bakery, snack, beverage, plant-based, nutrition and alcoholic RTD beverage segments has increased in parallel with the clean label trend. Covid-19 has fueled this stronger consumer interest in food and beverage clean labels, and the evolution of their expectations to include even greater transparency. With the term clean label or pantry friendly having diverse meanings to different consumers, manufacturers are reformulating products and updating label strategies to meet these expectations.

www.fooddive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Label#Spring Cleaning#Organic Food#Organic Products#Food And Beverage#Cleaning Products#Organic Material#Natural Ingredients#Natural Products#Rtd#Natural Artificial#Natural And Organic#Flavor Producers#Fp#Transparent Technologies#Natural Flavor#Isoz#Mintel#Clean Labels#Clean Label Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
EconomyConfectionary News

The three trends shaping clean label innovation

Lizi Rickett, regional sales manager, UK & Ireland, Chaucer Foods, looks at how freeze-dried ingredients can help bakery and snack producers capitalise on the key trends shaping clean label innovation today. The clean label movement continues to be one of the most influential trends shaping product development. Consumers are paying...
Food SafetyTimes Union

lil'gourmets Veggie Meals Expands Distribution to Whole Foods Market While Being Honored with the Clean Label Project™ Purity Award

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. lil’gourmets, the Chicago-based, women-owned and minority-owned, organic food start-up, is excited to bring their veggie meals to Whole Foods Market stores across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Available now in the store’s refrigerated dairy case, the brand strives to cultivate curiosity in lil’ones by exposing them to veggie-focused, global cuisines to help foster a love of vegetables and diverse foods for life. Furthering the brand’s commitment to providing the highest-quality food for babies and toddlers, lil’gourmets now boasts the Clean Label Project® certification for its standard of purity.
EconomyBakery and Snacks

Clean label is fast becoming the expectation, not the exception

Consumers are increasingly reading product labels and searching out ‘clean’ ingredients lists that are shorter and feature recognisable ingredients that are sourced from nature. Artificial or chemical ingredients are the main undesirables, while there is also interest in excluding ingredients that consumers may perceive to be unnecessary. Clean label was...
Nutritionpodiumrunner.com

6 Seasonal Superfoods to Spring Clean Your Diet

Spring is a time of transition and rebirth, bringing with it longer daylight hours for a.m. and p.m. runs and open-air markets full of appetizing seasonal delights. (After all, who hasn’t fatigued of flavorless fruits and vegetables trucked in from afar?) Now is the perfect time of year to focus on ramping up your diet with healthier and better-tasting food options because there is a new crop of delicious fresh options that are at their peak nutrition.
Skin CareKATU.com

Pantry Rx: Spring Clean Your Skin with Homemade Scrubs

It's spring and we are all familiar with spring cleaning but what about spring pampering? Hollywood beauty guru Robyn Newmark joined us to share her favorite recipes for self care. She says salt scrubs and lip scrubs can be easily made at home with simple ingredients you already have in your kitchen.
Food & DrinksBakery and Snacks

Powering the hunt for better-for-you clean label snacks

Today’s consumers are proactively seeking foods that are good for them and good for the world. Clean label is more than a trend; it’s becoming a mainstream expectation in all areas of the food industry. John Powers, marketing director, Snacking & Baked Goods, ADM, examines what the clean label movement means for bakery and snacks.
Food Safetyfoodpoisonjournal.com

Pure Eire Dairy linked to 2nd E. coli Recall – this time Yogurt

Later last evening a recall for Eire Yogurt quietly showed up on the PCC website:. In addition, at about the same time, from Pure Eire Dairy Facebook page:. We regret to inform you that we have been contacted by the Washington State Department of Health due to a possible link between our yogurt products (Pure Eire and PCC brands) and possible E. Coli contamination. We are awaiting further testing information. However, out of an abundance of caution we are voluntarily recalling all of our yogurt products and halting yogurt production until further investigations are conducted.
Food SafetyHealthline

Toss Out or Use Soon? What Food Expiration Date Labels Really Mean

A new survey indicates many consumers don’t understand food expiration date labels. Experts say it’s important to be aware of this information to avoid food poisoning and other illnesses. One way to keep food fresh is to grocery shop more than once a week. Another way is to use the...
EconomyBakery and Snacks

Label care with no compromise on texture

More than ever, consumers care about what they eat and pay more attention to the product label. For baked goods, there is a rising demand for short and clean(er) labels, with mainly natural ingredients and ingredient names that consumers know or understand, says Rebekah Qianjing Cui, product manager, Soft/Sweet/Packaged Bakery Mixes & Improvers, Puratos.
RecipesTODAY.com

5 spices to help give your body a spring cleaning: Turmeric and more

Plant-based chef Radhi Devlukia-Shetty has attracted millions of followers with her recipes and health and wellness videos. Now she joins TODAY to talk about the alternative health system Ayurveda and to highlight spices that can help get your system in shape for spring, including cumin, coriander and turmeric.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Starbursts, Jell-O, and 3,000+ Other Foods Contain This Dangerous Chemical, Study Finds

As much as it's empowering to belt "I am titanium" when Sia's hit song comes on, it doesn't necessarily mean that you want to be ingesting titanium, right?. Unfortunately, you may be getting a hint of titanium in many of the foods you eat, well, more specifically titanium dioxide. A scientific panel created by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) found that this particular additive—which is used in more than 3,000 of your favorite ultra-processed foods—can no longer be considered safe for human consumption.
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Bartender Basics: Time to Spring Clean Your Bar Cart

Along with closets and the kitchen drawer full of spare batteries and orphaned keys, the bar cart is one of the areas of your home that collects the most junk. Unlike wine, which is understood to have a short shelf life once popped, many believe that opened liquors and other bar ingredients can kept indefinitely. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
Recipeskaukaunacommunitynews.com

Spring cleaning? Tasty ideas to empty your freezer

Photo courtesy of Penzy.com, purveyor of fine herbs and spices. This is, hands down, the best chocolate cake you’ll ever sink your teeth into. Zucchini is one of my favorite summer vegetables—for stir fries, quiche, omelets, and a Moroccan-flavored vegetable stew. I like it sliced thin on my salads or grilled for a side dish. Make up a colorful fresh vegetable platter and add a few dips to take along for a potluck. But, right now, I’m making cake because I need to use up the grated frozen zucchini I have in my freezer. If you are not already a fan of zucchini desserts, you will be after trying these recipes.
Environmentfoodindustryexecutive.com

Great American Packaging Launches New Compostable Product Line

LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2021) – With recent data supporting escalating consumer demand, Great American Packaging (GAP) is pleased to launch its compostable product line which now includes Breathable, Clarity, Laminate and Barrier* packaging alternatives. A recent consumer survey found that almost 70% of consumers will seek out and are...
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Wegmans Is Recalling These Two Popular Grocery Items

Wegmans has added two new products to its list of recalled items, the company recently announced. One may contain extraneous material, and the other was mislabeled. A recall for the Kitchen Accomplice Organic Beef Bone Broth Concentrate was issued on April 25 due to concerns it could contain hydraulic oil. The substance is used as a lubricant in machinery for vegetable processing, meat and food packing, fruit harvesting, and cheese, dairy, and egg processing, according to CENEX. Just three days later, on April 28, a recall for the White Oak Farm & Table Gorgonzola and Pear Salad Dressing was issued because the product was mislabeled and is missing ingredients.
NutritionTrendHunter.com

Organic Plant-Based Protein Powders

Truvani's plant-based protein powder is made with organic ingredients. The brand's collection of protein powder supplements includes four delicious flavors. Consumers can also opt for Truvani's newest products, Protein + Energy and Protein + Green, for an added health kick. The USDA-certified organic products are available in Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Plant Ingredient Blend Beverages

The Good Karma Plantmilk is being launched by the brand in the US market to offer consumers a new option when it comes to plant-based refreshments. The drink is made with a blend of oat, flax and peas, which is reported to offer a flavor and texture experience that is perfectly creamy. The product comes in three flavor options inclusion Vanilla, Original and Chocolate.