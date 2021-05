10th annual Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General contest begins Memorial Day. “The United States is the greatest country in the world because of the sacrifices made by military heroes and their families,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. “Supporting military families is important to Dream Vacations and it is hard to believe we have been giving away franchise business opportunities for 10 years to military veterans as a small token of our appreciation. We honor, respect and salute those in the Armed Forces and we invite you to live the American Dream of business ownership that you made possible for so many.”