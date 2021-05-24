newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Brooks Koepka FUMING over Phil Mickelson's SEA OF FANS on 18 at US PGA

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was like a scene from out of East Lake when Tiger Woods strolled to glory at the 2018 Tour Championship, as Phil Mickelson's legion of fans stormed the 18th fairway to march with their man to a record-breaking victory at the US PGA Championship. Only joint runner-up Brooks Koepka,...

www.golfmagic.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Woods#Knee Surgery#The Us Pga Championship#Us Pga#Koepka Fuming#Pgachampionship Fans#Rehab#Glory#Man#East Lake#Legion#Pic#Standing#Fun#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer Brooks Koepka’s Wife Is A Perfect 10; Ticket To Tiger Woods PGA Debut Event Sells For Big Money!

Brooks Koepka is currently one of the best golfers in the world and plays on the PGA Tour. In October 2018, he became World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2018 CJ Cup. He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.
GolfNew York Post

How a ‘half lit’ Phil Mickelson celebrated PGA Championship victory

Phil Mickelson celebrated his PGA Championship by interacting with fans and competitors while flying home to be with his family. The 50-year-old Mickelson captured the PGA Championship with a two-shot win on Sunday, becoming the oldest player to win a major championship. He filled some time on the flight from South Carolina to California by happily tweeting up a storm.
NFLGolf Digest

Brooks Koepka gets called out by someone much bigger, Rafael Nadal turns heads for his golf and Bryson DeChambeau’s longest drive yet

Welcome to another edition of The Grind where we couldn’t be more excited about a new sweatsuit we bought from Costco. It’s PUMA and it’s COZY:. Not exactly cheap at $20 per piece, but in these days of working from home, it’s worth it. You know what they say, the bedroom is the new boardroom. Heck, I might even really splurge by picking up the black pair on my next trip. Well, maybe if I ever win a golf bet again. Anyway, here’s what else has us talking this week.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Responds To Tiger Woods’ Message

Tiger Woods sent a classy message to Phil Mickelson following his win at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. Mickelson made history at the second major of the year on Sunday. The beloved left-handed golfer became the oldest major champion winner in golf history. Mickelson, 50, now has six major championships to his name.
GolfNew York Post

Tiger Woods congratulates ‘truly inspirational’ Phil Mickelson after PGA win

Phil Mickelson is an inspiration to everyone – including Tiger Woods. Woods tweeted after Mickelson became the oldest major winner in the history of golf Sunday, winning the PGA Championship by two strokes over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. “Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfPosted by
Forbes

Phil Mickelson's Major Moment Fueled By This Championship Key

In a coin-operated world that conditions us to sacrifice our passions in order to earn a decent wage, it's refreshing to see someone truly love their job. The deeper you dig the more obvious it is that “love of the game” is a consistent theme of the true Great Ones. Cue up the familiar Quote from that all-Star first baseman Confucius: "Choose a job you love, and you'll never have to work a day in your life." When your craft is something you enjoy, it motivates you to prepare harder and excel longer.
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Daily Sports Betting Preview 5/14/2021: NBA, PGA, ATP

LAS VEGAS - Welcome to the Daily Sports Betting Preview on this excellent Friday!. First up on the Preview, the Golden State Warriors are sitting pretty in the eighth seed, and looking to keep it that way against the New Orleans Pelicans. Then, the PGA’s AT&T Byron Nelson features some...
GolfYardbarker

Watch: Phil Mickelson followed by mob of fans at PGA Championship

Was Phil Mickelson playing at the PGA Championship on Sunday or a music festival? You couldn’t tell based on the huge mob of fans. As Mickelson made his way through the 18th hole at Kiawah Island, South Carolina in an attempt to close out the PGA Championship, he was absolutely mobbed by the fans. There were swarms of people all over the place, and they congregated at the 18th hole.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process. McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.
GolfBleacher Report

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption to Play in 2021 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson said the following about his decision to accept the exemption in a statement, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play. I'm honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Will Zalatoris predictions from advanced model

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka are the only golfers in the stroke-play era to win the PGA Championship in back-to-back years. Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019, while Woods pulled it off twice, once in 2000 and 2001 and again in 2006 and 2007. After winning by two strokes at 13-under in 2020, Collin Morikawa will try to become the third player to repeat in this major when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 at Kiawah Island.
Golfsportsbettingdime.com

2021 PGA Championship Odds and Picks

The 103rd PGA Championship from Kiawah Island, SC tees off Thursday, May 20th. Rory McIlroy is the +1100 favorite over Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm. We’ve narrowed down the golfers with the best chance of emerging victorious and provided the best value bets below. The second major of 2021 heads...
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Gear reviews

There have been 17 men to shoot 63 in the tournament, including Gary Player, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods. Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka has done it twice both of which came in tournament wins at Bellerive and Bethpage Black. Bruce Crampton, 1975 (Firestone GC), second round (7-under) Raymond...
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 Byron Nelson: Brooks Koepka Falls Way Behind Leaders

Scores were low on Thursday at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. A number of players shot rounds well under par. Brooks Koepka was not one of those players. While J.J. Spaun was shooting 63 and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Doc Redman and Aaron Wise were shooting 64, Koepka was largely unable to get much going in his first round.