newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods leads social media tributes as Phil Mickelson wins the US PGA

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods has led the social media tributes following Phil Mickelson's incredible feat of becoming the oldest major winner in history following a two-shot victory at the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday. Mickelson, who turns 51 on June 16, sealed his sixth career major title and second...

www.golfmagic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Niall Horan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Us Pga Championship#Us Pga#Lefty#Philmickelson#Instagram#Forethetour Woods#The Pga Tour#Jacknicklaus#Tweeted Woods#Hey Phil#6 Under Par#Fantastic Golf#Major Championships#Kiawah Island#History#Congratulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

Phil Mickelson ready to seize opportunity to make major history with US PGA win

Prior to arriving at Kiawah Island for the 103rd US PGA Championship, the last time Phil Mickelson made the headlines in a major was for all the wrong reasons. Already four over par for the day during the third round of the 2018 US Open on his 48th birthday, Mickelson badly overhit a putt on the 13th green at Shinnecock Hills which was set to roll off the putting surface.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfPosted by
WDBO

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFOX Sports

Phil Mickelson defied the odds by winning the PGA Championship

The first hug came within four seconds of history being made, after Phil Mickelson slotted home the simplest of putts to end the most complex of triumphs. It was from his brother, Tim, his caddie. Tim Mickelson is 43, which is a pretty typical age for a guy to be...
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

History-chasing Phil Mickelson claims clubhouse lead at US PGA Championship

A week after accepting a special exemption into next month’s US Open, Phil Mickelson remarkably played himself into contention to qualify for Torrey Pines in historic fashion. Mickelson defied tough conditions at a windswept Kiawah Island to card a second round of 69 in the 103rd US PGA Championship and...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
GolfNew York Post

PGA CEO apologizes to Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka for fan mayhem at PGA Championship

The swarming crowds at the PGA Championship had the potential to put a sour note on a splendid sports moment. As the final group of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka walked towards the 18th green at Kiawah Island, they were engulfed by fans wanting to be part of Mickelson’s historic moment. One fan grabbed Mickelson by the shoulders, while Koepka feared for his surgically-repaired knee.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
GolfWashington Post

Officials apologize after crowd surges to celebrate Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship win

The swarm that engulfed Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka as they made their way up the 18th fairway on Sunday at the PGA Championship made for an entertaining visual, but not everyone was happy with the chaotic situation. Mickelson, whose impending victory was the source of the excitement, called the situation “unnerving” after his round, while Koepka — who had major knee surgery two months ago — said he took some bumps from the fans at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.
GolfThe Guardian

Phil Mickelson holds narrow lead going into final round of US PGA

We spent much of Saturday awaiting the moment whereby Phil Mickelson peeled back his sunglasses to reveal an alter ego. Or Phil Mickelson in his pomp. Just weeks short of his 51st birthday, 16 years after the one and only time he has lifted the Wanamaker Trophy, Mickelson was making a mockery of the US PGA Championship. In what is typically a tame and non-tribal environment, Mickelson was vociferously roared on from shot to shot. Victory in South Carolina would be the greatest of his career and render Mickelson the oldest major champion of all time. Phil brought the thrills and looked unstoppable.
GolfGolf.com

Could Phil Mickelson be poised for another major win this year?

Phil Mickelson, a half-hour or so after his PGA Championship victory on Sunday, was asked what it meant to him to become, at 50, the oldest major winner ever. His answer spoke to whether he could break his own record. “So it’s very possible that this is the last tournament...