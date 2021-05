Writing contests are great ways to build your portfolio, and hone your writing skills. For emerging writers especially, the price to pay is usually quite small, while the rewards range from getting published to receiving thousands. Not a bad trade-off. The only reasonable downside is all the extra work…for well…all the extra rejection. Ah, I’m only slightly kidding. Rejection is part of the journey. It’s the bumpy road that takes you from nobody to somebody. So even if you don’t win first prize, entering into contests can help you get better. This article looks at some of the best short story contests out there right now.