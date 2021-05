As students and many of its own members are already saying, the University of California Board of Regents is wrong to be exploring tuition hikes, as it plans to this summer. It does take money to run the greatest public university system in the world. Over the last 40 years, reversing the precedent of the prior 100 years, that money has increasingly come from students and their families, not from California’s taxpayers in general — perhaps a discussion for another time.