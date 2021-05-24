Analytics Democratization: Start with a Maturity Roadmap

While the practice of threat hunting is continuing to evolve, there's a general consensus that it represents a proactive and iterative approach to detecting threats and identifying signs of a possible attack. Threat hunters are in place to address intrusions before alerts occur, and they must assume that a breach or traces of a breach, however subtle, have been left by the attackers in their IT environment. Because of that, they look at different data in somewhat different ways to uncover hidden, advanced threats missed by other security controls, which traditionally have relied heavily on rules and algorithms.