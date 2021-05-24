newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Singapore Clears LSE Deal for Refinitiv After FX Pledge

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Singapore's competition authority has approved the London Stock Exchange Group's $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv provided the bourse continues to offer certain foreign exchange benchmarks to rivals. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS)gave the conditional approval after examining whether the...

money.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore Exchange#Lse#Foreign Exchange#Fx#Trading Stock#Cccs#Lse#European Union#Borsa Italiana#Thomson Reuters#Reuters News#Currency#Hong Kong#Pledge#Reporting#Acquisition#Regulators#Consumer Commission#Index Licencing Services#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Belarusian rouble bucks FX rally after credit rating warning

* Chinese yuan at three-year high; U.S.-China talks eyed. * MSCI EMFX at new peak; up over 3% from 2021 lows. May 27 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies extended gains to a fifth straight session on Thursday to notch yet another high, with the Chinese yuan at a three-year peak, although looming sanctions prompted warnings about Belarus’ sovereign credit rating.
Businessfinextra.com

Refinitiv boss Craig to leave LSE

LSEG plc (London Stock Exchange Group) announces that, with the integration of Refinitiv now well underway, David Craig will leave the Group at the end of 2021. Andrea Remyn Stone will become Group Head, Data & Analytics, effective 1 July, 2021. Andrea, currently Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics, will work closely with David to ensure a smooth transition of operational and integration priorities over the coming months. David Craig will then operate in an advisory capacity to the Group until the end of 2021.
Businesswkzo.com

Reuters postpones website paywall amid Refinitiv dispute

(Reuters) – Reuters News postponed the launch of its website paywall following a dispute with financial data provider Refinitiv over whether the move would breach a news supply agreement between the two companies. Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, had been planning to start charging for news on Reuters.com...
Marketsihodl.com

Hong Kong Believes Restrictive Regime Will Facilitate Development of Crypto Market

Hong Kong's recently proposed regulatory restrictions will facilitate development of the cryptocurrency industry, said in a speech at StartmeupHK Festival, Christopher Hui, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB). Hui says the proposed regulatory framework will allow foreign incorporated companies to obtain a license as a virtual asset services provider in Hong Kong.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Natwest Markets Plc Regulatory News (83NF)

The following Final Terms are available for viewing:. Final Terms dated 26 May 2021 for NatWest Markets Plc ("NatWest Markets") for USD 20,000,000 SOFR Floating Rate Notes due May 2026 (ISIN: XS2346987378) issued under the £10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of NatWest Markets (the "Programme"). The Final Terms contain...
Businesswibqam.com

BoE’s Kashyap wants ‘forensic investigation’ of Archegos collapse

LONDON (Reuters) – Financial regulators should undertake a detailed cross-border probe into how the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos cost mostly foreign banks more than $10 billion, Bank of England policymaker Anil Kashyap said on Wednesday. Kashyap, a finance professor at Chicago Booth business school and an external member...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Morgan Stanley says to close Indonesian onshore equities business

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) plans to close its Indonesian onshore institutional equities trading business, the investment bank said on Thursday in response to Reuters queries. Morgan Stanley said in a statement that it "intends to cease its onshore broker-dealer activities in Indonesia. The firm remains committed to Indonesia and will continue to provide our global clients access to the equity market working with qualified local brokerage partners."
Businessbisnow.com

Singapore Investor Inks £170M UK Debut Shed Deal With IM Properties

Singapore-based Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust is buying 659K SF of West Midlands assets from local developer IM Properties as part of a £290M deal. Blythe Valley Park and the Connexion development at Solihull are included in the £170M UK element of the sale, the buyers said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Lim family's global assets on radar after Singapore court move

A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. Hin Leong was...
Businessinvezz.com

USD/SGD bearish trend intact after strong Singapore GDP data

The USD/SGD pair declined sharply after the latest Singapore GDP data. The economy expanded by 13.1% in Q1 even as the pandemic continued. The data came a day after it published strong inflation numbers. The USD/SGD price retreated after the relatively strong inflation and GDP data from Singapore. It is...
Businessrock947.com

Singapore sees uneven recovery after Q1 GDP tops forecasts

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s economy expanded more than first thought in the first quarter and the government maintained its growth forecast for the year, but struck a cautious note about recovery due to uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, the...
Businesswkzo.com

Britain clears Virgin-O2 mobile deal

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator on Thursday cleared a multi-billion pound merger between broadband company Virgin Media and Telefonica’s UK mobile network O2 after a months-long review. “After looking closely at the deal, we are reassured that competition amongst mobile communications providers will remain strong and it is therefore...
Lifestylech-aviation.com

Singapore Airlines to raise $4.7bn after worst year ever

Singapore Airlines Group has announced that it will raise a further SGD6.2 billion Singaporean dollars (USD4.7 billion) from its shareholders through mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) after plunging to a SGD4.3 billion (USD3.2 billion) net loss in its worst year ever. Following the publication of its annual financial results for the...
MarketsPosted by
The Associated Press

UK signs post-Brexit free trade deal with Singapore

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has signed a free trade deal with Singapore covering trade worth 17.6 billion pounds ($23.4 billion,) the latest in a series of trade pacts that Britain is seeking to secure around the world post-Brexit. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who was in Singapore for the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rally pauses after approaching 1.20 threshold

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Loonie touches a 6-year high at 1.2013 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.2% lower * Canada's 10-year yield eases 1.4 basis points to 1.565% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from an earlier six-year high as oil prices turned lower and technical selling of the currency kicked in near a key psychological level. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2060 to the greenback, or 82.92 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013. "Big-dollar weakness and oil strength pushed us to a new six-year low in USDCAD earlier today," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "We ran into technical support at 1.2000 and temporarily ran out of momentum this morning." Round numbers often serve as important support and resistance levels for traders. The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level against a basket of currencies since late February on waning fears that inflation spikes could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than anticipated. U.S. crude futures touched the highest since March at $67.01 a barrel but then settled at $65.49, down 1.2% on the day, after media reports said the United States and Iran have made progress on reviving a deal restricting Iran's nuclear weapons development. "The positive news on a potential deal that would facilitate Iran's exports of oil pushed crude and CAD lower," Anderson said. Canadian exporters are adjusting their currency hedges and buying the loonie at stronger levels, in a sign market players are growing more confident that the currency's commodity-linked surge this year will stick, foreign exchange dealers say. The province of Alberta's 10-year yield eased 1.9 basis points to 2.118%, tracking the move in other provincial bonds despite a downgrade of its debt rating on Monday by S&P Global ratings to A from A+. Canada's 10-year yield eased 1.4 basis points to 1.565%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)
Marketsfinancefeeds.com

Nomura launches eFX engine in Singapore for NDFs and G10 FX in APAC

Several leading names within the industry have recently set up or enhanced infrastructure in Singapore as the country develops its FX market to serve the growing trading and hedging needs in the region. Nomura has launched an eFX pricing and trading engine in Singapore, with support from the Monetary Authority...
Public HealthSpringfield News Sun

Asian stocks mixed after Taiwan, Singapore anti-virus curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions and Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in three months. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose Friday but ended the week...