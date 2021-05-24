newsbreak-logo
DubVision have no ‘Bad Blood’ on top-tier STMPD RCRDS pairing with Deep Vice

By Ross Goldenberg
dancingastronaut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubVision. Nothing else to add. Okay, not actually—but time really is a flat circle considering that the brothers have locked in another STMPD RCRDS release and of course, we immediately sprinted to the idea of how it’ll inevitably match up in future Track of the Year discussions the moment it surfaced in Martin Garrix Radio 348. With their still-uncovered member of Martin Garrix‘s Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve set sitting in their back pocket, DubVision have punched in their fourth sonic ticket of the year—which doubles as their sophomore STMPD RCRDS entry, following “Deeper“—as they rope in a freshly instated and anonymous name (Deep Vice) for vocal services on “Bad Blood.”

