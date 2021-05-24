Dragon Quest creator teases Dragon Quest 12 reveal for 35th Anniversary live stream

Prior to these episodes, I’d played four numbered Dragon Quest games, and two spin-offs. Nothing about Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen should’ve been surprising, right? This is a series that has built its reputation on consistency, and Dragon Quest IV has all of those typical Dragon Quest hallmarks. And most of this game is exactly that! The basic, but addictive, turn-based combat is here (thank goodness every version after the NES fixed the AI) and I’m still addicted to killing metal slimes. The fantastic localisation of the DS version brings tons of charm. The fabulous puns and monster names, and the expressive Akira Toriyama art, is here too!