Video Games

Dragon Quest creator teases Dragon Quest 12 reveal for 35th Anniversary live stream

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYuji Horii, the creator of the long-running Dragon Quest franchise, has teased that fans will finally get a look at the 12th game in the series during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary live stream. The livestream takes place on Wednesday at 8.30pm PT / 4.30am UK time and will have English subtitles for the first time ever, leading some fans to believe that they will be aiming for a more simultaneous release of the next mainline game in the Dragon Quest series.

mynintendonews.com
