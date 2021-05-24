TroyBoi shares a tuneful souvenir from his time in Los Cabos

In a fit of unproductive practicing I tried my best to play a certain passage as in tune with the tuner as humanly possible (never doing that again). I tried this for about two hours playing the passage as slowly as possible. No matter how close I got I still sounded massively out of tune. So I stopped looking at the tuner and just listened to what I was playing as carefully as possible. I played the recording to the tuner and although it said my intonation was much less accurate then how I had played before; it sounded much more in tune.