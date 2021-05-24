TroyBoi shares a tuneful souvenir from his time in Los Cabos
Arriving a few days ahead of his Beach House 2021 appearance in Cabo San Lucas, comes a sultry new track from TroyBoi, “Inspirado En Mexico.” The “Do You?” producer takes a step back from his heavy trap trademark on his latest offering, evoking a laidback atmosphere supported by a Flamenco guitar progression. Throughout the culturally indulging outing, TroyBoi finds tasteful ways to incorporate his signature sounds in a marriage of the familiar and the fresh.dancingastronaut.com