Endpoint security is seen as cybersecurity's frontline and represents one of the first places enterprises look to guard their networks. FREMONT, CA: Enterprises are empowered with digitization, and technology has the upper hand in helping users connect to the internet for their needs. But, are the businesses online secured from cyber threats and security breaches? Are all the applications updated with security patch fixes before-hand? The answer is no, and the businesses and customers are in no doubt susceptible to malicious threats, and the hackers can take it over. So, securing the endpoints is a serious concern for most businesses. If their workstations are secure overall productivity will increase. Read on to discover the benefits of endpoint security for the company.