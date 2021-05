Gaurav Singh is the founder and CEO of Verloop.io, the world's leading Conversational AI for Customer Support. Covid-19 continues to impede business operations across the globe. Businesses are continuously adapting in anticipation of the new normal. Many organizations tackled the health crisis by offering high-quality products and services with utmost care for customers and employees. Changing customer behavior compelled them to accelerate these measures. A survey by McKinsey found consumers from 45 countries indicated a preference toward buying essentials, shaken loyalty and an increase in adoption of online ordering. In response to these changes, customer support has shifted to the top of the priority list for many businesses of all scales.