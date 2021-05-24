You’re thinking about Kubernetes all wrong

When I think about machines that think, I think about software that thinks, instead of armoured hardware. I think more of Brainiac of Krypton and less of the T-800 from The Terminator. Due to pop culture, we are predisposed to visualising thinking machines as sentient military-assassins rather than a Go player. The Turing test is designed to find out if a machine can think, but the test is more of a question about a machine’s ability to talk like a human rather than think like a human. I’m more concerned about how they think, especially those already around us—our translators and our spellcheckers, our smartphones and our spam filtering bots. To narrow it down even further, rather than asking whether they can think, I like to ponder about how they think or will think.