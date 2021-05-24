4 Surprising Ways You Can Lose Money Investing in Cryptocurrency

When stuff has taken over your life, minimalism puts you back in control. In 2014, the L.A. Times ran an article about how much "stuff" we Americans surround ourselves with. At the time, the average U.S. family had 300,000 things in their home, from thumbtacks to toasters. And though the number of children in the U.S. accounted for less than 4% of the total number of children on the planet, American kids owned nearly half of all toys and books. Given how many more items we've purchased to shelter in place comfortably over the last year, it's fair to assume that we own even more today than we did in 2014. Here, we'll discuss taking back our homes by adopting minimalism and the five ways the practice can save money.