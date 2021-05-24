Getting ready for the new normal of hybrid working

Today, Satya shared Microsoft’s broad approach as we transition to hybrid work, and we’ve taken that approach as we talk with our customers in the field. Nearly every day, my team sits down with organization leaders and partners from across the world who are doing the hard work to ready their people for the coming future of work. Naturally, in these meetings, we are often asked: What is Microsoft doing? And the first thing I tell them is: Just like you, we’re learning as we go—studying data, listening to our employees, and responding with agility to what works and what doesn’t. Because a growth mindset is the key to charting a path forward in any moment of uncertainty.