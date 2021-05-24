newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Getting ready for the new normal of hybrid working

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a few noticeable exceptions, the general consensus among UK businesses is that as they adapt to a post-Covid working environment, the majority of employers will adopt a hybrid approach going forward. In many instances, this means staff will be able to opt for a mixture of home, office and remote working, unless their job or geographic location prohibits it. But while such flexibility might seem great on the surface, the situation beneath is somewhat more complicated.

www.computerweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Remote Working#Performance Management#Lawsuits#Data Protection#Uk#Hybrid Technology#Modern Technology#Mobile Technology#Mobile Solutions#Digital Technology#Post Covid#O2 Business#Generation Z#Stevens Bolton#West Monroe#Hybrid Teams#Normal#Technology Suppliers#Complexity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Amazon
Related
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

Report: 83% of Employees Want Hybrid Work

A new research report from Accenture reinforces a trend that we at Commercial Integrator have been hitting on since around this time last year: employees like remote working and want it to become a permanent part of an organization’s culture. The global tech company’s report, “The Future of Work: Productive...
Mental HealthItproportal

Hybrid working could help improve employee wellbeing

Hybrid working could help boost employee wellbeing by improving mental health and work-life balance, a new report from the workplace platform Envoy suggests. The UK Return to the Workplace Report, based on a poll of 1,000 adults, claims that the benefits of hybrid working are so obvious that most workers would quit their jobs if they didn’t have the opportunity to work remotely at least part of the time.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Column: Hybrid working likely to be worst of both worlds

By John Kemp LONDON (Reuters) - Hybrid working is often presented as a flexible compromise that secures the best advantages of office-based and remote work, but the reality is likely to be the worst of both worlds. Commercial real estate owners, with large investments in central city office buildings, as well as their bankers and agents, have been the strongest promoters of the blended work model.
EconomyThrive Global

The Hybrid Work Strategy

Like new business ideas, new workplace concepts sound crazy the day before a breakthrough or in this case, a pandemic. Soon after, people begin to see real world use cases that get them excited and make them feel safe. During the pandemic, many organizations had the opportunity to tame the skepticism and learn how they can remain productive, or in some cases, increase productivity, fuel growth, and strengthen margins while working remotely. So, now as we get closer to what all of us hope is the end of the pandemic, companies are faced with a new challenge: how to bring people back to work.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

The Unintended Consequences Of The Hybrid-Work Model

The prevailing return-to-work hybrid model could turn to unintended disastrous consequences. Google, Microsoft, Citigroup and Ford Motors represent the gamut of companies that are offering employees the opportunity to work two or three days a week in the office, but also provide for a substantial amount of people solely working remotely.
ElectronicsNetwork World

Devices Designed With Hybrid Work in Mind

The hybrid workplace model is here, and new devices from Microsoft Surface — specifically Laptop 4 — are built to bridge the gap between home and office. Learn how Microsoft Surface drives business value and find the best-fit device for your workforce in this infographic.
BusinessLumia UK

How Microsoft approaches hybrid work: A new guide to help our customers

Today, Satya shared Microsoft’s broad approach as we transition to hybrid work, and we’ve taken that approach as we talk with our customers in the field. Nearly every day, my team sits down with organization leaders and partners from across the world who are doing the hard work to ready their people for the coming future of work. Naturally, in these meetings, we are often asked: What is Microsoft doing? And the first thing I tell them is: Just like you, we’re learning as we go—studying data, listening to our employees, and responding with agility to what works and what doesn’t. Because a growth mindset is the key to charting a path forward in any moment of uncertainty.
Small Businesschannele2e.com

Customer Evolution and the ‘New Normal’

In March 2020, we all went home for two weeks. Two weeks and 14 months later, most of us are still at home. During the past 14 months, most businesses have been able to adapt thanks in no small part to the MSP community. Rock stars, every one of them.
Public HealthInsurance Journal

New Post-COVID Hybrid Work Arrangements May Not Be as Flexible as Desired

Fourteen months after coronavirus confined the world’s office-workers to their homes, companies are embarking on another great experiment — how to get their teams back together, in-person, at least some of the time. It’s a task that is briefly uniting the titans of global finance and leaders of nimble startups,...
Retailhernandosun.com

Hybrid Approach to Work and Home Life Balance

Remote work is likely going to continue in some form, but that does not mean people never want to head into an office again. Investors are betting on a post-pandemic surge in interest in workspaces located in suburban neighborhoods. To get ahead of what they foresee as a trend, they are eyeing suburban residences and empty retail, with the thought of turning them into smaller office spaces that can be rented out.
Economyavinteractive.com

Microsoft seeks to solve ‘hybrid work paradox’

According to Microsoft research, the vast majority of employees want more flexible remote work options but at the same time they also say they want more in-person collaboration, post-pandemic. “This is the hybrid work paradox,” Nadella said in a LinkedIn article, announcing Microsoft’s approach to hybrid working. Nadella said it...
Internetallwork.space

French Startup Helps Improve Hybrid Work Practices

French startup Café aims to help companies make a more seamless transition to hybrid work policies. However, it’s not your traditional desk-booking tool — instead, the company helps businesses see when workers are coming into the office so that users can plan their own schedules. Companies are able to use...
Career Development & Adviceringcentral.com

How to create the best hybrid work environment

55% of employees want to work remotely at least three days a week. Hybrid work businesses will need to take both offices and homes into account. Here are several qualities of successful hybrid workplaces. Hybrid work is no longer a myth. A PwC survey found that most companies are already...