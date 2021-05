Unrest in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) rose in the second quarter of 2021, particularly in East Jerusalem, against the backdrop of postponed Palestinian elections and unilateral measures, including scheduled forced evictions of four Palestinian refugee families from their homes and increasing settlement activity. Violent clashes involving Palestinians, farright Israeli activists, and Israeli forces followed weeks of movement restrictions on Palestinians, mainly in the Old City and in the holy sites during the month of Ramadan. Despite some Israeli efforts to de-escalate the situation on Jerusalem Day, the situation escalated significantly when Hamas issued an ultimatum related to events in Jerusalem. The same afternoon, on 10 May, Hamas fired a series of long-range rockets toward Jerusalem.