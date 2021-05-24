newsbreak-logo
Troy Redfern releases the “dark and moody” single Waiting For Your Love

metaltalk.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy Redfern has released ‘Waiting For Your Love’, the first single from the album ‘The Fire Cosmic’, due on 6 August 2021 via RED7 Records. Troy says “I really wanted to try and capture the visceral vibe, atmosphere and swagger of this song. It’s dark, moody and is chock full of Rock ‘N’ Roll attitude.

