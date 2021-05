The University of Florida is no longer requiring students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear a mask on campus and will return to pre-COVID normal operations in late June. The change, announced Monday, comes several days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks except at some places. UF said it still recommends people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing masks, as the CDC recommended.