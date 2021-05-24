newsbreak-logo
As Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton falter, Max Verstappen's consistency will be crucial

By Luke Slater
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen’s Monaco Grand Prix victory was somewhat of an open goal, not that he will mind given his disastrous record at this track before Sunday. For all the prestige of winning in the Principality, once pole sitter Charles Leclerc failed to take the grid for Ferrari all he needed to do was stay ahead of Valtteri Bottas’s Mercedes at the start and then keep his Red Bull away from the barriers. And he managed that with ease, despite an admirable drive to a close – but never close enough – Carlos Sainz.

