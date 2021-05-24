As Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton falter, Max Verstappen's consistency will be crucial

Formula One has always been a contentious sport when discussing who the best driver of all time is. Some will say Juan Manuel Fangio, others will say Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher. However, there’s arguably one name that is never mentioned: Sir Lewis Hamilton. Even with a raft of records to his name, the Englishman doesn’t seem to have entered the conversation, but maybe this season could be the year when he is considered the most successful and therefore best driver in the sport’s history.