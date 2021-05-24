Starting Pitcher Barometer, Week 8: Burned By The Brubaker

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. I guess I’d be doing the fantasy community a disservice if I didn’t make some witty quip about no-hitters in this intro, right? Well, I’ve been doing the fantasy community a disservice for years anyway with this series, so why stop now! There have been a bunch of no-hitters! It’s weird and is probably happening because they changed the baseballs again. There’s way more to read into that than I have time or space for here, so I’ll save that for another day. I’ll touch on the performances in The Risers segment of my starting pitcher rankings.