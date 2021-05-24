newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Starting Pitcher Barometer, Week 8: Burned By The Brubaker

By Nathan Dokken
fantraxhq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. I guess I’d be doing the fantasy community a disservice if I didn’t make some witty quip about no-hitters in this intro, right? Well, I’ve been doing the fantasy community a disservice for years anyway with this series, so why stop now! There have been a bunch of no-hitters! It’s weird and is probably happening because they changed the baseballs again. There’s way more to read into that than I have time or space for here, so I’ll save that for another day. I’ll touch on the performances in The Risers segment of my starting pitcher rankings.

www.fantraxhq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Orioles#Astros#Ball Games#Fantrax Com#Jays#Triple A#Era#Il#Twins#Nyy#Rangers#Yanks#Mariners#Csw#Fallers#Milwaukee#Rangers#Wsh#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Picks up second win

Turnbull (2-2) allowed just one run across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out seven. Turnbull set a new season high in strikeouts and delivered his best all-around start of the year. After a solid 2020 campaign (3.97 ERA across 56.2 innings), the righty is once again posting steady if not spectacular numbers, as he now has a 3.91 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 25.1 innings. He's unlikely to pick up a ton of wins on a struggling Detroit squad, and his strikeout totals don't jump off the page, but Turnbull can be a useful fantasy asset. He lines up to make his next start Tuesday against the Mariners.
MLBMLB

Command eludes Turnbull in loss to Yanks

Aaron Hicks slammed his bat after striking out to strand the bases loaded in the third inning Saturday afternoon. Spencer Turnbull, who threw the high fastball that the Yankees outfielder chased for strike three, was just as angry, yelling at himself on his way off the mound. It was the rare strikeout where neither pitcher nor batter were happy, a sentiment that lingered after Detroit’s 6-4 loss at Yankee Stadium.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers finally score multiple runs, still lose, 6-4, to New York Yankees

The scoreless drought from the Detroit Tigers had reached 22 innings and was about to be extended in the fourth inning by New York Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. But then Jeimer Candelario belted a 378-foot home run over the right-field wall. While Candelario's second homer this season broke the Tigers'...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Spencer Turnbull, Tigers try to take series against Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers don't have a lot of time to savor a much-needed victory. The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5, 10-inning road win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. They'll meet again on Thursday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario blasted a three-run homer in the top...
MLBsportschatplace.com

New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/1/21

Detroit Tigers (8-19) at New York Yankees (12-14) Spencer Turnbull (1-1) (3.27) vs. Jameson Taillon (0-2) (6.23) The Line: New York Yankees -210 / Detroit Tigers +192 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees meet Saturday in MLB action from...
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Thursday 5/6

Baseball is back, and fantasy managers in daily leagues no doubt already have holes to fill with streamers. Fortunately, RotoBaller has you covered with daily streaming picks. Each day, RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in fantasy baseball daily leagues. Additionally, these recommendations can be useful for fantasy managers setting DFS lineups.
MLBDetroit News

Frustrated Tigers lose fourth straight, 14th in last 16

New York — Forty minutes after the game and Spencer Turnbull was still agitated. "I don't know if I've ever been that mad coming out of a game," said the Tigers right-hander after the Detroit Tigers' 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees Saturday. "Just because if I don't walk (Gary) Sanchez there in the sixth, we probably end up winning the game."
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers blow late lead for sloppy 12-9 loss to Boston Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox combined for 21 runs, 30 hits, seven walks and six errors in Thursday's sloppy series finale at Fenway Park. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario made his second fielding error with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing the Red Sox to take the lead.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Jameson Taillon vs. Spencer Turnbull

The Yankees will take the field this afternoon riding a high from last night’s offensive explosion, and typically dominant performance from Gerrit Cole. Jameson Taillon will take the mound looking to lead the Yankees to their seventh win in their last ten games. Taillon looks to rebound from what was...
MLBchatsports.com

Spencer Turnbull back on track as Detroit Tigers win four in a row: 'We're a good team'

Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull isn't sure what happened. A positive COVID-19 test barred him from joining the Tigers until April 21, but his first start went well. He tossed five innings of one-run ball in his return. After that, his confidence lacked, and the results weren't pretty: He gave up 11 runs (nine earned) across 14 innings in his next three starts.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#2991Detroit Tigers#2992Boston Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers end their long road trip on Thursday afternoon, as they take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won the first game of the series on Tuesday by a score of 11-7. The middle game of the series will be played on Wednesday evening. The Tigers are 1-6 on their current road trip heading into Wednesday's action. Boston is home for just the three games with Detroit before going back on the road. The Red Sox were 3-3 in their last road trip against the New York Mets and Texas Rangers before returning home. This preview was written before the middle game of the series on Wednesday night.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Spencer Turnbull ends drought as Tigers sweep Royals for fourth straight win

DETROIT — There’s still miles to go, mind you. But sweeping the Kansas City Royals and winning four straight games is a solid step toward stability, if not full recovery. The Tigers took that step with a 4-3 win on Thursday, extending the reeling Royals’ losing streak to 11 in the process.
MLBsemoball.com

Tigers beat Royals 4-3, KC's skid reaches 11 games

DETROIT (AP) -- Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win Thursday to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games. Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice of Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos...
MLBFulton Sun

Tigers finish off sweep of skidding Royals

DETROIT — Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win Thursday to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games. Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice off Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos Santana...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

As usual, Thursday presents us with an abbreviated slate. Fortunately, there are still 12 games on the menu, so the pool of available players isn't as shallow as it usually gets. That said, some possible pitching streamers are pretty much off the board because of undesirable matchups (Wade Miley vs. the Rockies at Coors Field and Rich Hill vs. the Yankees), so what we're left with isn't the most exciting group of arms.
MLBchatsports.com

Is JT Brubaker the Pirates’ staff ace?

To this point in the 2021 Major League Baseball season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have experienced highs and lows. We saw the club begin the season by going 1-6 before going 11-5 over their next 16 games and performing as one of the top teams in the National League. After that, the Pirates mostly came crashing back down to earth, now going 3-9 over their last 12.