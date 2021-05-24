newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

Be the First to Fly to Outer Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

By Christina Silvestri
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a trip that’s truly out of this world, bids are now open for a flight to outer space on Blue Origin, the rocket company by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The suborbital spacecraft, called New Shepard, will shuttle six astronauts and one lucky passenger to the edge of outer space, or about 62 miles above earth’s surface, where they will be able to experience the epic weightlessness of being in space before heading back to planet earth.

