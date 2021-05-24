newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeton, NJ

Police say two dead, 12 injured in New Jersey shooting at residential party

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Corrects location of shooting in Paragraph 5 from “in Bridgeton” to “near Bridgeton”)

(Reuters) - Two people were killed and 12 were hurt in a shooting on Saturday at a party in New Jersey, state police said on Sunday.

“The NJSP is investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night,” the New Jersey State Police said in a news release.

Police said a man, 30, and a woman, 25, were killed. The injured were sent to hospitals, and one of the wounded was in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred at a home near Bridgeton, New Jersey, just before midnight on Saturday, police said. More than 100 people were attending the birthday party, which was a 1990s-themed event, according to ABC News.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and the motive for the incident remained under investigation, according to police.

Aerial video from WPVI television showed evidence of the chaos that erupted after the shooting, with tents and chairs toppled, and debris strewn across the property.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bridgeton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeton, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Police#Under Investigation#Njsp#Abc News#Man#Arrests#Debris#Home#Wpvi Television#Hospitals#Aerial Video#Birthday Party#Critical Condition#Corrects Location
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimescelebritiesdeaths.com

Death – Obituary – Cause of Death: 2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at birthday party in New Jersey :

The decedents, 30 and 25, both suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were found dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victims by name.Read More. ————————————————————————————— WHAT YOU JUST READ. The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To...
Tempe, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Tempe police arrest suspect in shooting incident that injured 1

PHOENIX – Police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun while wearing minimal clothing, injuring at least one person, in Tempe on Thursday afternoon. The Tempe Police Department said at 12:30 p.m. that officers were searching for the suspect in the area of 1855 E. Don Carlos Ave., near the intersection of McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard.
Virginia StatePosted by
People

Va. Couple Shot on Front Lawn in 'Brutal' Double Murder, Police Say: 'They Did Nothing Wrong'

Police are searching for suspects after a husband and wife with military experience were killed Wednesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters Wednesday that officers responded to a "brutal double murder" that morning, explaining that a husband and wife were "gunned down in their front yard." First responders found two people inside the home who were physically unharmed.
Fort Bragg, NCPeople

Female Fort Bragg Soldier Accused of Killing Fellow Servicewoman Who Was Dating Her Ex

A Fort Bragg soldier has been accused of murdering another servicewoman at the North Carolina military installation. Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, is being held in Cumberland County Jail with no bond on charges of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection with the death of 22-year-old Kelia Horton, an active soldier also stationed at Fort Bragg.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Maserati driver captured shooting woman after she ‘cut him off’ in Washington DC road rage attack

Police in Washington DC have released footage of a Maserati owner shooting at another driver in a fit of road rage.The video shows a man going up to the driver’s window of a car before pulling the trigger. The incident took place in the Kenilworth area on 19 May at 5pm.In the footage, it looks as if the target of the road rage-induced situation had overtaken the shooter, who was driving the expensive sports car.The victim of the gunshot was discovered near the scene after driving away, but it is currently unconfirmed if the woman was driving the car. Police reported she was given care for injuries that were not believed to be grievous.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to come forward and contact the Metropolitan Police Department on (202) 727-9099.Last weekend, a family in Orange County appealed for people to come forward following a driver shooting their six-year-old son dead. Aiden Leos was being driven to school while a man and woman drove up and shot inside the car. Following his mother ducking, the bullet went into Aiden’s stomach.
Durham County, NCDaily Beast

Cops Say He Killed Himself During a Traffic Stop. His Family Says It’s Murder.

At 12:26 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2019, J’Mauri Bumpass, 18, texted his sister from a McDonald’s in Durham, North Carolina. Five minutes later, he told her he was on his way to pick her up at his mother’s house. “Get dressed,” he wrote. Eight minutes after that, and less than a mile from his home, a Durham County Sheriff’s Office patrol car flashed its lights and pulled him over.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Teen walks into Rush hospital after being shot

A 17-year-old boy walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday. He entered Rush University Medical Center about 1:45 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his right leg and left knee, Chicago police said. The boy would not tell officers the details of the shooting. He was in fair condition,...
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed trying to break up domestic dispute on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Detroit's west side an argument led to gunfire leaving a man dead Thursday afternoon. Police said a person trying to break up that argument, was killed. The shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. on Rosemont and Margareta when a domestic dispute between a man and woman led to the victim, who was trying to intervene, getting shot.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Person found dead in car in Lakeview ID'd as missing woman

CHICAGO -- Authorities have identified a woman found in a car in Lake View on the North Side Tuesday afternoon. Kendra Gardner, 41, was found about 4:20 p.m. with "some injury to her neck" in the front seat of the car parked in the 3000 block of North Clifton Avenue, according to Chicago police.