We have a few showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. As we go through the day, there is a very slight risk that we could see a few severe storms later on today, especially along the James River. Otherwise, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with that chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s around the region. It will be a little breezy today, as well.